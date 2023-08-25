CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A warrant obtained by Queen City News shows that Allisha Watts was murdered on the day she was last seen alive in Charlotte.

The newly released warrant states, “on or about the date of offense shown and in the county named above the defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder Allisha Watts.”

According to the warrant, the murder occurred on July 16, 2023.

Watts, 39, of Southern Pines, was last seen on July 16 at her boyfriend James Dunmore’s home in Charlotte on Pamela Lorraine Drive; two days later, he was found in Watts’ car in Anson County.

According to warrants, Dunmore made an apparent suicide attempt before troopers discovered him at the Anson County DMV parking lot. He was reportedly treated, but his whereabouts have been unknown since his arrest this week.

On Thursday, CMPD said as a result of the investigation into Watts’ disappearance and a collaborative effort with other agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the case was no longer a missing persons investigation.

The remains of Watts were found in Montgomery County on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. Dunmore has been charged with murder in this case.

Dunmore is being held in the Montgomery County jail without bond. His first appearance is at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 28.