The home where the deadly shooting took place. WGHP photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people in Durham were shot while they were playing with Nerf guns, according to a search warrant.

The warrant reviewed Tuesday by CBS 17 News detailed an incident that took place Aug. 12.

Durham Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. that day following a report of a gunshot wound at the EZ Mini Mart. Officers found several victims with gunshot wounds, and some of them left the scene to go to the hospital.

Police found several spent shell casings on the southbound lane of North Alston Avenue. Several vehicles were struck by gunfire where the victims were located.

Investigators on the scene saw a black 2014 Jeep Compass in the middle of the crime scene. Trails of blood from the victims were found near the vehicle. Officers also found two unused firearm rounds near the Jeep’s passenger side door and another under the trunk door.

Police also found the two Nerf guns outside the store along with an unknown white substance on the ground used by the victims and the Jeep Compass.

Two shooting victims told investigators at Duke Hospital that they were playing with the Nerf guns when someone drove by and started shooting.

The vehicle’s owner said he was near the front of the store when the shooting occurred.

Officers believed there was probable cause to issue a search warrant for the black Jeep, and searched the vehicle the day of the shooting.

There is no information on a suspect.