HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects are being sought following an overnight car dealership theft in Hickory this week, the Hickory Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Monday morning, July 3, at Cloninger Ford of Hickory located at 1241 Highway 70 SE in Hickory.

An initial investigation revealed multiple vehicles with a total value of almost $250,000, including a Cadillac Escalade worth nearly $90,000, were reported stolen, records showed.

In total seven vehicles were taken: two BMWs, four Dodge vehicles, and one Cadilac.

Damage was also reported, including broken doors, on the establishment.