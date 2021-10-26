Wanted repairman on the run for years finally arrested in North Carolina

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An appliance repairman FOX 46 has investigated for nearly three years was just arrested in Union County.

Customers said John Jackson would take money for repair jobs he either botched or never completed. Throughout the years, FOX 46 has heard from dozens of customers who filed police reports on Jackson.

Following multiple reports, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police set up a sting to arrest him – to no avail.

On Monday, FOX 46 confirmed the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jackson for 20 separate offenses. One of them is for a fugitive warrant out of South Carolina.

The other 19 offenses are fraud charges for failure to work after getting paid and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Jackson has evaded authorities for years, but couldn’t avoid FOX 46’s cameras when the station hired him for a fake job in 2019 to question him about the allegations and why he was still doing repair work after a judge banned him from doing so.

Jackson’s offenses stretch through Union, Cabarrus, Iredell, and Mecklenburg counties, as well as a forgery offense out of Georgetown, South Carolina.

A representative with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said their warrant squad got Jackson on the phone and asked him to turn himself in numerous times before tracking him down at his Charlotte home.

Jackson posted his $84,000 bond and is out of jail.