KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police on the Outer Banks believe a “Peeping Tom” wanted for several incidents last year used a suicide note as a “smokescreen” and is still on the loose.

The suspect is 48-year-old Jackie Ray Price, of Kill Devil Hills, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department announced Thursday.

Authorities say a suicide note was found at Price’s home after he was reported missing on May 8, but nobody was ever found. Police say further investigation has led them to think Price is still alive and evading charges.

He’s facing a felony indecent exposure charge for an alleged incident at the McDonald’s in Kill Devil Hills on April 6, 2023, and seven counts each of felony secret peeping and misdemeanor secret peeping related to multiple incidents on April 13 at the Cavalier Motel in KDH.

Investigators seized Price’s cell phone and found seven videos of female victims inside their hotel rooms. One of the victims was 14.

Police say warrants have already been obtained for Price and will be served to him when’s located. He’s not believed to still be in the area, but anyone with information that could help police is asked to call (252) 449-5337 during regular business hours or (252) 473-3444 after business hours.