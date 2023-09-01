RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after he shot at North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers following a chase that started in Johnston County and ended in Raleigh early Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Friday morning at 1:08 a.m., a trooper clocked a black Nissan Rogue going 101 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 40 near the 322-mile marker in Johnston County. The driver failed to stop for emergency equipment.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit in a supporting role. Sergeant Chris Knox said the vehicle fled into Wake County and the suspect exited onto Hammond Road.

As law enforcement tried to take him into custody, the suspect started shooting at troopers. The troopers returned fire, striking him. Sgt. Knox said Jaylen Latrelle Routt, 20, of Fayetteville, was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.

Raleigh police units secured the vicinity of Southeast and Branch Streets during the investigation.

Highway Patrol said Routt was wanted for several charges stemming from Cumberland County, including murder. The involved State Highway Patrol member is Master Trooper Harrison Nazal. Sgt. Knox said he is a 10-year veteran assigned to Troop C in Johnston County.

Knox also said the suspect had active arrest warrants for murder but did not indicate the jurisdiction. No law enforcement members were injured.

Nazal was placed on administrative leave and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.