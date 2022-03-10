Want to cut gas costs? There are apps that can help

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you cringe every time you drive up to gas pump, this might be a good time to consider that you can save a little money by joining a variety of loyalty and rewards programs.

Maybe you’ve ignored the signs and the promotions, but you can save as little as three cents a gallon and maybe 10 times that much or more, depending on your choice of a program and the benefits it provides. And with the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline ranging between $3.99 and $4.19 in the area, that can help.

You likely have seen signs at the pump at BP, Shell and Exxon stations in the Piedmont Triad, all of which have long-standing in-house programs. Circle K, Sheetz and Speedway stores provide discounting and other bonuses for using their rewards system, and Harris Teeter gives you discounts on its gasoline – at both company stations and partner BP stations in some areas – based on how much you spend with the store.

Some of the systems require a mobile app or honor card, and others may require you to have a company credit card. Each requires a form of enrollment. Unless you join Costco or Sam’s Club, there typically is no membership fee.

Gas prices rising daily

Some companies combine not only what you spend at the pump – say that 3-cent-per-gallon savings – but also for how much you spend at the station’s convenience store. Shell links its savings – as much as 10 cents a gallon – to spending at partner restaurants and retail outlets.

Some outlets require you to use your accumulated savings on gasoline only, but others allow those discounts to be used for food and drink inside the store.

GasBuddy discount fuel card

GasBuddy, which monitors fuel prices at hundreds of outlets across the Piedmont Triad – and thousands nationally – offers an app that not only gives you access to the cheapest fuel around but also offers a discount fuel card that can save 25 cents per gallon and has contests to win free fuel.

AAA and Gas Guru also have similar programs. Each also can help you find discounts that go beyond gasoline. Google Maps and Waze, which you may use to find out about traffic patterns and routes, also offer fuel price information.

Harris Teeter Fuel Points

Harris Teeter’s points program allows you to use up to 10 cents a gallon based on your point totals, but, above that total, you can vary your savings to allow it to be used on more than one occasion. Plus the points earnings are more for purchases of some gift cards and prescriptions.

GetUpside

GetUpside is one of those apps that saves money on gas but also on groceries and at restaurants. offers cash back on gas and refunds money to your bank account. Some national credit cards have similar programs.

Other options

Circle K — Earn 10 points per gallon of gas purchased and 20 points per dollar spent in store. Cash in 2,000 points to save $2.

Exxon — Earn 3 points per gallon of gas purchased and 2 points per dollar spent in store. Cash in 100 points to save $1.

Speedway — Discount of 5 cents per gallon for every $100 spent at Lowes Foods.

Sheetz — Discount of 3 cents per gallon.

Shell — Discount of 5 cents per gallon for first six months. Then, purchase gas at least 6 times during your 3-month qualification period to continue receiving a discount of 5 cents per gallon.

Which to choose?

Bankrate, a financial news site, rated the programs and offered advice on how to choose which one works best for you, which included perhaps enrolling in more than one. Some of its tips:

Base your choice on which brand of gasoline you most often purchase. That could be a factor of convenience or brand loyalty, but consistently trafficking a specific store has advantages.

Determine how much you value flexible savings, such as being able to use the discounts for more than just gasoline.

Having enrollment in more than one program will provide greater flexibility, in that you can earn a discount on where you are when you need gas and not feel included to waste fuel driving elsewhere simply to be able to use your program.

And if you really want to save and be careful about it, Consumer Reports this updated an evaluation it published in 2017 to give you best advice on how to be efficient and where and how to find the cheapest fuel purchases.