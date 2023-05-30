(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — North Carolina – and the Carolinas overall — will be the epicenter of college baseball next weekend. There are a country-leading eight N.C. schools playing the NCAA baseball regionals, and three from its neighbor to the south.

The Old North State is home to the country’s top-ranked team, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who will welcome Maryland, George Mason and Northeastern to Winston-Salem. The other seven participating teams from N.C. will be on the road for regionals.

South Carolina has three schools represented, and all are hosting regionals: Clemson (No. 4), Coastal Carolina (10) and South Carolina (15).

The state with the next highest number of postseason teams is Texas, with six.

The 16 four-team regionals begin Friday, June 2, and are double-elimination. The Southeastern Conference leads conferences with eight hosting teams. The winners of the regionals then advance to the Super Regionals the following weekend.

Here are the regionals with teams from the Carolinas, with top-16 national ranking in parentheses. The Charlotte-area players from those teams are also listed.

Winston-Salem Regional

Wake Forest (1)

Maryland

George Mason

Northeastern

Wake: Rhett Lowder (Albemarle), Crawford Wade (Charlotte)

George Mason: Tyler Herkey (Cornelius)

Clemson Regional

Clemson (4)

Tennessee

Lipscomb

Charlotte

Clemson: Ethan Darden (Rock Hill, S.C.), Nick Clayton (York, S.C.), Rob Hughes (Rock Hill, S.C.)

Tennessee: JJ Garcia (Statesville), Hunter Sloop (Concord)

Charlotte: JD Suarez (Charlotte), Huck Wathan (Charlotte), Calvert Clark (Charlotte), Jake Cunningham (Charlotte), Anthony Casciola (Charlotte)

Columbia Regional

South Carolina (15)

Campbell

N.C. State

Central Conn. State

South Carolina: Eli Jerzembeck (Charlotte), Austin Williamson (Sherrills Ford), Noah Hall (Charlotte), Wesley Sweatt (Rock Hill, S.C.), Zach Zedalis (Charlotte)

Campbell: Chandler Riley (Concord), Andrew Schuldt (Cornelius), Lawson Harrill (Shelby), Wade Kuechler (Waxhaw), Chance Daquila (Mount Pleasant), Dylan Koontz (Huntersville)

N.C. State: Matt Heavner (Lincolnton), Everette Harris (Charlotte), Jacob Halford (Gastonia), John Miralia (Charlotte)

Conway Regional

Coastal Carolina (10)

Duke

UNC Wilmington

Rider

Duke: David Boisvert (Charlotte), Jason White (Concord)

UNCW: Aiden Evans (Cornelius), John Newton (Waxhaw), Jason Hudak (Mooresville), Mason Murdock (Kannapolis)

Charlottesville (Va.) Regional

Virginia (7)

East Carolina

Oklahoma

Army

ECU: Cam Clonch (Mooresville), Lane Hoover (Lincolnton), Connor Rasmussen (Fort Mill, S.C.), Lane Essary (Hickory), Jordan Little (Mint Hill), Jake Hunter (Rockwell)

Army: Tanner Gresham (Huntersville), Bennett Smith (Charlotte), Justin Lehman (Fort Mill, S.C.)

Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional

Indiana State (14)

Iowa

UNC

Wright State

UNC: Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury), Patrick Alvarez (Myers Park), Kyle Percival (Lancaster, S.C.), Michael Colonna (Waxhaw), Dalton Pence (Cherryville)

Other Regionals

Samford (Auburn Regional): Nico Noto (Huntersville)