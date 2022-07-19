CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte on Thursday, the White House announced Tuesday.

Harris will visit the Queen City to discuss investments in affordable housing and high-speed internet, according to the release. The Vice President will also visit and meet with state legislators to discuss abortion rights and reproductive rights. It is unclear if Governor Cooper will be in attendance at this time.

Harris was last in Charlotte at the Charlotte Knights Truist Field stumping for President Joe Biden.

Locations for the visit have not yet been announced, nor have the timing or sequencing of events.

Harris has been a leading Biden administration voice on abortion rights since early May when a leaked draft opinion previewed Roe v. Wade’s nullification. She was flying to Illinois for a maternal health event when the final decision was announced last week and read it while still in the air — quickly shifting the focus of her planned remarks to the ruling.

