CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One week before North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions go into effect, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Charlotte this weekend for renewed reproductive rights.

Harris landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday and headed to the Grady Cole Center near uptown for the rally. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say there will be temporary road closures and detours with traffic impacts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extra traffic is also expected near the airport.