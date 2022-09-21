FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Erick McKnight, who officials say has key information in finding a suspect wanted for holding a person at gunpoint inside a Circle K gas station earlier this month.

McKnight, seen in a red Chicago Bulls hoodie, black ballcap and gold necklace, was captured on store video just after 1 a.m. Sept. 10 inside the Circle K located at 2990 Gillespie Street.

The sheriff’s office responded to that location after a man “was held at gunpoint and was forced to turn over his personal property,” an official release from Cumberland County said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect left the gas station on foot that night.

Erick McKnight is said to have key information in a Fayetteville robbery from Sept. 10 (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office).

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant J. McLeod at (910) 677-5563 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).