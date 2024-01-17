ASHEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was sentenced to 17.5 years for a 2022 incident, according to United States Attorney Dena J. King.

Officials say 50-year-old James Edward Whisenant, Jr., of Suffolk, Virginia was found guilty of traveling to western North Carolina to engage in sexual acts with a toddler. In addition to his prison term, Whisenant, is required to be a registered sex offender, be on lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $39,500 in restitution.

According to authorities, in March 2022, Whisenant started expressing interest in illegal sexual conduct with a female child to undercover agents. On May 27, 2022, Whisenant traveled from his home to N.C. to engage in sexual acts with a female toddler. He was then arrested.

Officials say they found hundreds of images and videos displaying child sexual abuse material (child pornography) on Whisenant’s devices. On November 30, 2022, Whisenant pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Both N.C. and S.C. Homeland Security were part of this investigation. The case was brought by Project Safe Childhood.