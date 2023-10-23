CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — The U.S. Marine Corps and NCIS are investigating after a TikTok video that’s now gone viral claims the body of a biker killed in Sneads Ferry is buried in the woods there.

The video was posted five days ago by user546389747 and was still active Monday evening. It is about a minute long and in it, the person who posted it said it was Sgt. Fehr of Camp Lejeune, who was talking about the crime and that he “along with his coworker Gunn Swaffer of Parris Island & his fellow Marine Kempher” were involved.

1st Lt Olivia Giarrizzo with The 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune issued this statement to WNCT’s Claire Curry on Monday.

“The 2d Marine Division is aware of the TikTok video alleging criminal misconduct. NCIS is investigating this matter at this time. We will continue to assist the investigating agency to the fullest extent possible.”

A statement from the Marine Corps said, “U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command is aware of the content published on social media. There will be an investigation into the matter in cooperation with appropriate commands and organizations.”

NCIS spokesperson Jeff Houston also said an investigation is underway. The statement read, “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.”

No further information was released, including whether the man speaking in the video was an actual Marine.

Part of the video has the main explaining that the body was that of a “biker dude” who got in a fight with him at a bar in Sneads Ferry. He goes into detail about how they put the body in a truck, went on base and eventually buried him “10 feet under” in the woods.

The man even said they nearly got caught by a Provost Marshal Officer.