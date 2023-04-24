HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A scary scene broke out at Saturday night’s Hickory Motor Speedway race when a car wrecked near pit road.

The video was taken by Queen City News Investigative Reporter Jody Barr. He tells us there was a person that was standing at the wall when it all happened and that person was knocked back by the vehicle.

The victim appeared to be transported by Medic for treatment but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash involved the No. 28 car and occurred with two laps to go in a Pro Late Model Series race.