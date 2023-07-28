LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing between $10,000 to $20,000 of equipment from a new tattoo studio in Lowell.

Jonathan Pope, the owner of From the Ashes Tattoo Studio, says the culprit made off with ink, a computer, iPads, needles, and all of his tattoo machines (eight in total).

Damage 1 (Courtesy: Kasey Carmichael) Damage 2 (Courtesy: Kasey Carmichael)

He says the thief even stole drinks out of the shop’s refrigerator.

“My girlfriend noticed that we didn’t have certain things in certain places. Our trash wasn’t in our trash cans. It was just kind of sitting out,” said Pope. “We just kind of glanced around the studio and noticed things were gone.”

Suspect Pic 1 (Courtesy: Jonathan Pope)

Suspect Pic 2 (Courtesy: Jonathan Pope)

Suspect Pic 3 (Courtesy: Jonathan Pope)

Eventually, Pope and his team realized one of the studio’s windows was broken, which they believe is how the suspect got inside. They also said the thief knew exactly where the keys to the equipment cabinets were hidden.

Surveillance video shows a man walking around the store for about an hour, starting around 10:30 Monday night. He put various items from the studio into trash cans, which he then hauled out of the shop.

“I was more mad than anything. I was like, why me? Of all the places you could have broken into in this place, why my shop?” said Pope.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA 🚨 | A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing between $10,000 to $20,000 of equipment from a new tattoo studio in Lowell. More from @SydneyHeiberger: https://t.co/H6zX9tcn1Y



(🎥: Jonathan Pope, Kasey Carmichael) pic.twitter.com/MPxUOLC5el — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 28, 2023

Due to the break-in, the shop has had to reschedule all of its appointments for the past three days as they wait for new equipment.

From the Ashes had just opened in January, but Pope says he’s not letting this setback crush his dream of owning his own tattoo studio.

“We’re definitely staying open. I’ve been working in this industry for 20 years, and I’m just now getting my own studio, and I’m almost 40,” he said.

Pope says Lowell Police is investigating the incident.

If you have any information about the break-in or the suspect’s identity, you can contact the Lowell Police Department at (704) 824-8540.