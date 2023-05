CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newly released surveillance footage from Charlotte Crime Stoppers shows a suspect firing multiple rounds into a southwest Charlotte apartment complex on Saturday, May 13.

The incident happened at the 15000 block of Meadway Road, the address of Rivergate Greene’s property.

Video can be watched below:

— Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 19, 2023

Officials advised many apartments were hit, but nobody was injured.

Police have not reported any arrests; with any information, contact CrimeStoppers.