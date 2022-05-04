WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A video released on Wednesday shows a trooper drive his patrol vehicle into a car being driven the wrong way by a pursuit suspect to stop him, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

On Friday, April 8, at 12:13 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a call for help from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office who were pursuing a vehicle going into Wake County.

Trooper Cody Thao arrived in the area of the pursuit and exited onto the I-40 eastbound ramp to Rock Quarry Road.

The suspect vehicle then began going the wrong way on the exit ramp and Thao drove his patrol vehicle into the path of the suspect vehicle to stop him from getting on I-40 the wrong way.

Thao was evaluated by EMS on the scene. He was not injured.

“I could not be prouder of Trp. Thao and his quick decision to stop the wrong-way driver. His actions most undoubtedly saved lives,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “His willingness to put himself in harm’s way is representative of the lifesaving work our members do each day. Placing others before ourselves is not just a saying amongst the law enforcement profession. It’s a reality of what we do for the betterment of the communities we serve.”

The suspect was identified as Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh.

He has been charged by the State Highway Patrol with driving while impaired.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The video recording taken by Trooper Thao’s in-car camera was released in accordance with a superior court judge signed petition under North Carolina law.