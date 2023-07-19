RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — Videos sent to FOX8 show the path of destruction a tornado left behind after touching down in Nash County on Wednesday.

The tornado was confirmed on the ground in the town of Dortches seven miles northeast of Rocky Mount at 12:36 p.m.

There are reports of roofs being torn off homes, a roof collapse and power lines down that are making long stretches of roads impassable.

Injuries, including lacerations, have also been reported in connection to the tornado.

Tornado damage in North Carolina (credit: Jeremy Prince)

The National Weather Service says to beware of flying debris as well. Counties affected by the storm are Nash, Edgecombe and Halifax.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, a severe storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts was located near Rocky Mount, moving east at 25 mph.