RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven cars were stolen from a Raleigh auto dealership early Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.

The thieves first broke into the dealership building and took keys to various cars, according to Raleigh police.

Then, with the keys in hand, the thieves took five cars, Raleigh police initially said. Officials at the dealership later said seven cars were actually stolen.

Among the cars stolen were a Jeep Cherokee, a Hyundai Sonata, and two Nissan Sentras, according to Mo Youssel, co-owner of the business.

The theft was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

After reviewing surveillance video, Youssel said at least five people wearing masks entered the business, kicked in the back door, and stole all the keys to every vehicle on the lot.

The dealership owners also said the suspects were also able to get into a safe and take cash as well as several documents including titles to the cars.

The owners say at least four cars were found later Sunday after being crashed. The owners said they’re not sure if the business can recover after the incident.

The video shows the incident happening at 1:43 a.m. Sunday.

The incident is under investigation, according to police.