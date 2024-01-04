IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thieves smashed into a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru window in Troutman in the middle of the night just feet away from a worker, leaving her fearing for her life inside the shop.

Police say the same three suspects have been targeting more than a dozen businesses along the Interstate 77 corridor, mostly at fast-food restaurants in Troutman, Mooresville and Statesville, and the crime spree could also span into Catawba and Lincoln Counties.

The Troutman police chief says detectives identified a 17-year-old Wednesday and executed a search warrant at a home in Statesville to get more evidence in the break-ins.

‘I just fled’

There’s a quiet in the morning that a Dunkin’ Donuts employee lives for.

“I liked the baking, I liked being my own boss,” said the worker.

Before everyone wakes up, she’s there getting ready for the day.

“I done my job, I done it good, I felt good about the way I done it,” she said.

The Troutman Dunkin’ location was broken into while an employee was setting up early in the morning.

But early on New Year’s Day, her peace and quiet at work was shattered.

“I went there to get the muffins that were on a tray at the window and that’s when I felt the burst, heard it,” said the worker.

She was just feet away from the thieves who were smashing into the store on North Main Street.

All she could think of was to run.

“I just fled, I just fled out the back.”

She ran to a house to get help.

“I was banging and begging and pleading, please open the door, please let me in!” the worker explained.

Police say the thieves grabbed some cash inside the Dunkin’ Donuts and the worker’s keys.

She watched as they drove away in her car.

“No young men oughta be out there doing this to people,” she said. “They need to get jobs, they need to grow up, they need to get a life.”

She’s terrified and won’t show her face because she doesn’t want them to know who she is.

“I don’t sleep, I’m scared to go to sleep.”

Her only comfort is that she knows she was protected.

“God was with me.”

The thieves took so much.

“There was something more valuable there, it was me, and they didn’t get me, they didn’t get me.”

The Troutman Police chief says one of the suspects was recently charged as a juvenile with another robbery in the area but was released from detention.

He says detectives will be working to get a juvenile petition to arrest the suspect again.