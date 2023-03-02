STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two students were almost hit by a car while getting on a school bus in Statesville, according to an Iredell-Statesville Schools news release.

Around 6:16 a.m., a bus was on Old Mountain Road when a Kia Soul passed two stopped cars and drove past the stop arm of a school bus.

In the video, two students are shown running to avoid getting hit by the car.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the light-colored Kia Soul. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Highway Patrol at *HP*(*47).