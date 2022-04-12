IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was all caught on video, a student on the ground at North Iredell Middle School with everyone around her.

“When you see a circle, you think it’s a fight,” said Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Alan Josey. “And then when I got there, I realized she was passed out on the ground, or she was going there.”

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Alan Josey was alerted on April 7 to an emergency situation occurring in the 7th-grade hallway of the middle school. As he got to the area, he saw a girl lying on the floor, showing signs of respiratory distress, and another classmate trying to help her.

The student was choking on a piece of candy, and Josey, the school resource officer stepped in and administered the Heimlich maneuver.

“I’ve often said if we have an SRO on the premises at every school, that’s a zero-response time in the case of an emergency,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. “Which is exactly what this was.”

Deputy Josey has been training to save lives for a while now, before becoming an SRO, he served eight years in the United States Army Reserve as a combat medic.

“It’s one of those things that become second nature after you’ve trained on it,” added Josey. “And the training I get here at the sheriff’s office is just built on what came from the Army.

Deputy Josey says he won’t forget that day, “I go out of my way to high-five her before that, she’s just one of my regular students that I go and actually see every day, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Awesome to save a life, and awesome for this deputy because protecting and serving means a lot to him outside and inside of the school.

“I go in every day thinking if I could change one kid that day, that’s awesome,” says Josey. “And when you do that 365 then you are changing a whole lot of lives.”

“Deputy Josey’s quick actions certainly abated a tragedy and allowed a young girl the opportunity to return home to her family. We are beyond fortunate that Deputy Josey chose a career in law enforcement after serving eight years in the US Army Reserve as a Combat Medic,” the ICSO said.