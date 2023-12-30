ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire that was started by fireworks burned Friday night along some of the dunes in Atlantic Beach before quickly being put out.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey told WNCT’s Claire Curry that the fire started before 8 p.m. in an area of A Place at the Beach, a vacation destination in the town in the area of Commerce Way off Fort Macon Road.

A viewer-submitted video from Meredith Ozimek (top video), a video from Andy Phillips (above) and photos from DeeDee Phillips showed large flames flying into the sky and a large area burning.

Several Crystal Coast fire departments, including ones from Emerald Isle, Atlantic Beach and Indian Beach, responded to the scene and helped put the fire out.

(DeeDee Phillips photo)

(DeeDee Phillips photo)

(DeeDee Phillips photo)

(Meredith Ozimek photo from video)

Harvey said he did not believe any residential homes were burned but small structures like fences, trash cans and brush on the dunes were likely. He did say most of the damage was to the sea oats on the dunes. He believed the dune line and some other areas were damaged around the boardwalk.

Charges were pending and an assessment of the damage would be conducted Saturday morning, Harvey said.