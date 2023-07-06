CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fire broke out in the 4400 block of South Tryon Street around noon Wednesday, July 5, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials say 30 firefighters controlled the fire within 12 minutes. No one was hurt and the fire is still under investigation.

The building was a vacant structure, officials said. They found evidence of transients living in the building, and it had no energized electrical service.

Charlotte Fire Dept.

According to Google Maps, the building was last used as a hotel. This is close to where South Tryon Street meets I-77 and where Billy Grahm Parkway turns into West Woodlawn Road.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.