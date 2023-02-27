ELON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina college women’s lacrosse team came together to make it to a game after their bus became stuck during an away game trip in Virginia.

The women’s lacrosse team for Elon University got stuck in Fairfax, Virginia, the day before a game.

Video shows the massive bus spinning its wheels in mud on the side of a road. Then dozens of women from the team gathered behind the bus and gave it a push.

The bus soon became unstuck and managed to get going again — as the women celebrated their strength in pushing the bus through the mud.

Taylor Caskey, assistant women’s lacrosse coach at Elon University, posted the video from Wednesday.

“Never underestimate the power of lacrosse girls who are hungry,” Caskey captioned the clip.

Commenters on TikTok celebrated the effort, with one writing “Girl power, that’s awesome” and another “We are woman hear us roar.”

The Elon team was in Fairfax to play George Mason University — a game Elon won 14-13. It was the first road game for the team this season.