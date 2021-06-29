VIDEO: Driver crashes into Charlotte martial arts school while class was in session

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Students and employees at a Charlotte martial arts studio watched in disbelief on Saturday as a car flew and crashed into the studio’s building.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at Leadership Martial Arts on South Tryon Street in Steele Creek while approximately eight people were training on the mat.

The business owner Derek Richardson says none of the students or staff were injured.

“In all my years in martial arts I’ve seen a lot of wild things but I’ve never seen a car go through my wall,” Richardson said.

Photos of the aftermath from Leadership Martial Arts via Facebook.

According to Richardson, the driver was driving under the influence and the car jumped over the neighbor’s detention pond and through the wall of the facility.

He added that the driver tried to flee the scene and then tried to “square up” with Richardson but they stopped him from getting away before CMPD arrived.

Richardson said the police were very helpful and responded swiftly.

CMPD says the driver “unlawfully, recklessly, and in total disregard for the public’s safety, operated the suspect vehicle in such a manner that the suspect lost control of the listed vehicle.”

The dojo will be closed through at least Wednesday due to the damage to the building.