NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday, officials gave an update on firefighters’ work to contain wildfires in North Carolina’s mountain counties.

In the Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Watauga County, the Triplett Fire is 50% contained and in “really good shape,” according to the N.C. Forest Service.

In the Powder Horn Mountain area, also in Watauga County, officials say the Elk Creek Fire is staying at 75% containment. Crews are hoping to release some resources from this fire on Saturday.

In both fires, crews are currently working to address the heat and stop any potential reignition.

The Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson is now 434 acres and is 50% contained, authorities say. Two firefighters have received minor injuries.

So far, officials say one home, two cabins and two outbuildings have been destroyed and one house has been damaged by the fire. However, many homes are still at risk.

In addition, four car crashes have happened without injuries.

Crews have been using the rain and different “water handling operations” to their advantage to help douse the fire and smoldering areas. Teams have also been digging both with dozer equipment and by hand to establish firelines to contain the blaze.

This is following a State of Emergency declaration from Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday and continued burn bans due to drought conditions.

“I am grateful for the first responders who have jumped into action to help combat the ongoing wildfires in Western North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said in a release. “The fires and the continued droughts across the state pose a risk to public health and safety and we want to ensure that all residents and their property remain safe and protected.”

Currently, 30 western counties are under burn bans.