RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Victory Ride was held in Raleigh on Saturday for cancer research.

FOX8’s Chad Tucker rode for his daughter Roe Roe and shared her story.

He thanked everyone who sponsored Roe Roe’s team which raised over $12,000.

He also said the Victory Ride has now raised more than $1 million for research.

The Victory Ride was presented by Braswell Family Farms.

It was a perfect day to take a ride around Raleigh for cancer research. Thanks to @TheVictoryRide for allowing me to share my story today. Thanks to everyone who sponsored Roe Roe’s team which raised over $12,000! The Victory Ride has now raised more than 1 million for research! pic.twitter.com/MllUe8uhur — Chad Tucker (@ChadTucker) August 28, 2021