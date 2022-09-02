CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after a dispute over a Walmart parking spot turned deadly Thursday night, according to police.

Anthony Amey was charged with felony hit-and-run.

Leon Fortner, 55, was identified as the person killed in the crash.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Concord Walmart on the 5800 block of Thunder Road.

Investigation revealed Amey and Fortner argued over a parking spot, leading to the fatal hit-and-run.

Fortner was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical personnel. Police advised they had a person of interest and apprehended Amey.

Amey received a $50,000 secured bond. His first appearance is in Cabarrus County District Court on Sept. 2.