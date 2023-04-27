RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A victim at North Carolina State University was hit in the head with a brick early Thursday morning, police say.

At 12:49 a.m. on a walkway between Dan Allen Drive and University Towers, a victim was hit in the head with a brick by an unknown suspect.

Police said the victim described the suspect as a white man. Officers said there is no other information regarding the suspect’s description or direction of travel.

If you have any information, contact University Police at 919-515-3000.