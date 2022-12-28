FREMONT, N.C. (WGHP) — Donna Denton, of Wilson, bought a lottery ticket on Friday and won $700,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We had a very Merry Christmas,” Denton said. “This made Christmas a little happier.”

Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street in Fremont.

She checked the ticket with her husband when she got home.

“We were happy anyway,” Denton said. “Now we’re happier. This is a blessing.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $497,073.

Denton, a production assembler, plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

