HUNTERSVILLE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thanks to a delivery driver, a fire that broke out on the front porch of a Huntersville home, was caught quickly, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Firefighters say they quickly put out the small fire at a home in the 12600 block of Bravington Road. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Two crews of Huntersville firefighters and one Cornelius Fire crew all responded.