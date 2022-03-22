WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to get here,” Brown said.

Brown, a 75-year-old retired postal worker, bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Scotchman on South College Road in Wilmington.

“When I saw I won, I was ecstatic,” Brown said. “Just very, very happy.”

Brown arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $381,862.

He said he wants to pay off some bills with his prize money.