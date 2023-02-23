CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Tyler, of Oxford, stopped by The Lucky Den, bought a Lucky Clover ticket and won a $119,186 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We’ve never won anything like this before, so I was very excited,” he said.

Tyler, 65, said his wife initially overlooked the win when she checked the ticket.

“I guess she just missed the winning number,” he said.

The next morning, Tyler said his wife “started yelling,” but he had no idea why.

“I thought she saw a mouse or something,” he said.

Tyler said he and his wife scan all of their tickets. When his wife scanned their Fast Play ticket on Saturday, she realized they won the jackpot.

Tyler bought his $2 Lucky Clover ticket on Friday afternoon from The Lucky Den on North Durham Avenue in Creedmoor.

He arrived Wednesday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $84,921.

He said he will use his winnings to do some home repairs and put the rest in savings.

