HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man was handed a four-year prison sentence for smuggling drugs and contraband into Roanoke River Correctional Institution, formerly known as Caledonia Correctional Institution, for profit. Another North Carolina man has entered a guilty plea for the same accusations at the same prison.

Ollie Rose III, 62, of Pleasant Hill, was sentenced to 46 months in prison on March 15 and fined $42,000, according to court documents.

Rose was a case manager at Roanoke River Correctional Institution.

According to the Department of Justice, “Rose admitted to using his position to smuggle contraband — including marijuana, tobacco, and synthetic cannabinoids (K2) — into the prison for inmates in exchange for bribes totaling at least $42,000, paid in cash and via a mobile application, and that he sometimes also took a portion of the drugs he smuggled into the prison as payment. The scheme lasted from at least November 2018 through October 2020, when Rose was arrested.”

Warren Reed, 38, of Scotland Neck, entered a guilty plea on March 18 to extortion under color of official right.

Reed was a correctional officer at Roanoke River.

“He admitted to using his position as a public official to smuggle contraband — including marijuana and cell phones — into the prison for inmates in exchange for bribes,” the Department of Justice said. “Reed is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”