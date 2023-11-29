UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fire hose damage by vehicles disrupted firefighting efforts Tuesday and crews could not save a house, Wesley Chapel Fire Dept. said.

The agency said the fire hose damage was not an isolated incident in the area, stating they’ve had several fires where people have driven over the fire hose.

Wesley Chapel and Waxhaw fire departments responded to Tuesday’s house fire in the area of Cuthbertson/New Town roads.

After finding no one inside the house during a search, firefighting efforts began despite there being no nearby fire hydrants. Officials said the closest hydrant was over 3,400 feet away.

Multiple fire trucks laid their hoses to supply water to the firefighters battling the blaze. During the operation, officials said vehicles ran over the hoses and damaged the fire hoses. They said they had to work “to replace two 100-foot sections of hose in the midst of a 3,400-foot setup.”

Photo: Wesley Chapel Fire Department



The disruption caused “a lack of water” during a ten-minute pause.

“Please, do not drive over the fire hose. At the other end of that hose is someone’s property we are trying to save, and even more importantly, firefighters inside a burning house and possibly someone’s life we are trying to save!” Fire Chief Steven McLendon said. “We are doing our best to mitigate the incident as quickly and safely as possible, but we cannot do that when our operations are interrupted by someone who runs over our hose.”

Officials said law enforcement can and will ticket/give residents a citation for running over a fire hose. Officials said EMS evaluated one person for minor burn injuries at the scene.

The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.