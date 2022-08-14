WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people are injured following a crash at a Hardee’s on Sunday morning, according to the Wilson Police Department.

At 9:47 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Hardee’s location on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single vehicle accident.

At the scene, investigators discovered that a vehicle collided into the Hardee’s, injuring several customers in the process.

The Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol unit responded to the crash and is currently in charge of the investigation.

The 2300-block of Forest Hills Road is closed as officers investigate what caused the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.