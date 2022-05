(AP) — Valerie Foushee won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Foushee has won around 50% of the votes cast with 49% of precincts reporting.

She edged out Nida Allam (2nd place) and Clay Aiken (3rd) place for her win.

Foushee is seeking to replace retiring Rep. David Price (R-Durham).

She will be facing off in November against either Courtney Geels or Robert Thomas of Durham.