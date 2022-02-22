‘Utter shock’: NC woman who won $263,465 jackpot plans to help daughter pay for college

North Carolina News

MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Griffin, of Marshville, said she won a $263,465 Fast Play jackpot after buying a $10 ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was just in utter shock,” Griffin said. “Completely dumbfounded.”

Griffin said she thought she won $20 at first and then maybe $200, but the amount kept getting bigger and bigger.

She said her husband was cooking breakfast for their kids when she showed it to him.

“He didn’t believe me,” Griffin said. “He thought I was crazy or something.”

Griffin, 55, bought her Big Bucks Bingo ticket from the Food Lion on Marshville Boulevard in Marshville.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $187,089.

Griffin said she has a daughter who is about to start college, and she wants to use some of her winnings to help pay for her schooling.

