US Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina charged with driving with revoked license, reports say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Madison Cawthorn, a Henderson County Republican representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district, was arrested, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.
Cawthorn faces a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license. Highway Patrol pulled over Cawthorn on Thursday in Cleveland County, the Citizen-Times reports, citing court records and Highway Patrol.
This charge is a Class 3 misdemeanor. The maximum sentence would be 20 days in jail.
This charge is now one of three driving-related charges that the congressman is facing. Cawthorn was allegedly driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone on Oct. 18 in Buncombe County and 87 mph in a 70-mph zone on Jan. 8 in Polk County.
The Citizen-Times reports that Cawthorn was charged with driving with a revoked license in 2017 in Buncombe County. That charge was later dismissed.