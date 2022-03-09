US Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina charged with driving with revoked license, reports say

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Cawthorn says he’ll run in a new congressional district under the state’s newly approved map. His announcement on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, was a strategic move to thwart the chances of GOP state House Speaker Tim Moore.(House Television via AP, File)

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Madison Cawthorn, a Henderson County Republican representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district, was arrested, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Cawthorn faces a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license. Highway Patrol pulled over Cawthorn on Thursday in Cleveland County, the Citizen-Times reports, citing court records and Highway Patrol.

This charge is a Class 3 misdemeanor. The maximum sentence would be 20 days in jail.

This charge is now one of three driving-related charges that the congressman is facing. Cawthorn was allegedly driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone on Oct. 18 in Buncombe County and 87 mph in a 70-mph zone on Jan. 8 in Polk County.

The Citizen-Times reports that Cawthorn was charged with driving with a revoked license in 2017 in Buncombe County. That charge was later dismissed.

