US Marshals arrest Durham man in NC road rage shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a Durham man in connection with a June 7 road rage shooting on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill, officials said.

U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force arrested Jose Daniel Rivas-Sanchez, 21, of Durham on Thursday, Chapel Hill police said.

Rivas-Sanchez was taken into custody without incident and charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

On June 7, Chapel Hill police officers responded to a report of gunshots near Fordham Boulevard and Sage Road around 7 p.m. Monday. They found a man “suffering from injuries to his lower legs,” police said.

The victim told police he and the occupants of a blue four-door Mazda sedan were yelling at each other about being cut off. A person in the Mazda then fired a shot, striking the victim’s car and injuring his legs, the release said.

Suspects and suspect vehicle involved in a June 7, 2021 road-rage shooting in Chapel Hill. (Courtesy of Chapel Hill police)

The victim was taken to UNC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects left the area headed south on Fordham Boulevard.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.