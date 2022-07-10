LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted in connection to a June double homicide in Kannapolis was captured by US Marshals on Saturday.

Marshals found Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 49, inside of a Lexington home on Saturday and arrested him without incident.

Anderson had been wanted by the US Marshals Service since June as the suspect in a Kannapolis double homicide where he allegedly entered a home and shot and killed 61-year-old Sharon Chambers and her 49-year-old nephew.

He is currently being charged with the following:

Two counts of first degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon