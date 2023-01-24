(WGHP) — Whether you live in North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia could have a substantial impact on how much you pay in health care premiums on the marketplace.

According to federal data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, premiums are spiking in South Carolina, plunging in Virginia and holding steady in North Carolina as the most expensive state of the three.

KFF’s analysis of the data goes by the Benchmark Silver Plan, the second-lowest-cost premium, for a 40-year-old in each county and weights that cost by county plan selections, including premiums for non-Essential Health Benefits.

Since reaching a pinnacle in 2018, United States marketplace average benchmark premiums have slowly trended downward. Now, however, the United States is beginning to see those premiums tick back up.

Federal data shows that, in 2022, marketplace average benchmark premiums for the United States had reached their lowest point since 2018, coming out to $438 a month. As of 2023, that number has risen to $456 a month.

Despite the increase, that number hasn’t hitten a record high. The 2018 record was an average of $481 a month, about $120 more than the previous year’s average and about $200 more than 2014’s average.

Average premiums have consistently been higher in North Carolina than in South Carolina and Virginia, and, over the last three years, the Tar Heel State’s average has remained relatively stable. The 2023 average in North Carolina is $512 a month, a slight bump from $504 in 2022 and a small drop from $516 in 2021.

South Carolina’s 2023 average is about $20 less than North Carolina’s, but the Palmetto State made up a lot of that ground in just the last year. South Carolina’s average premium was $444 a month in 2022 before spiking to $496 in 2023, an increase of $52.

In 2022, Virginia’s average premium was within $6 of South Carolina’s average, but, as South Carolina’s rose and Virginia’s fell, that gap widened significantly. Since 2022, Virginia’s average premium fell by about $80, down to $371 a month, making the state’s average $125 cheaper than South Carolina and $141 cheaper than North Carolina.

Nationally, the most expensive state for 2023 is Vermont, where the average health care premium came to $841 a month. West Virginia and Wyoming weren’t far behind at $824 and $802 respectively.

The lowest average was in New Hampshire at $323 a month.

When ranked, North Carolina had the 12th highest premiums of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. South Carolina came in at 14, and Virginia came in at 47.