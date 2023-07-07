The campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill is shown in this March 18, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome).

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced a plan to provide free tuition for families making less than $80,000 a year.

In a letter posted on the school’s website, the University states that it will follow the Supreme Court’s decision with respect to considering race when making admissions decisions.

UNC also announced that it “will expand opportunity in continued service to the people of our state.” As a part of that, the University “will provide free tuition and required fees for incoming undergraduates from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 per year.”

“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams. We will be sharing details about this exciting new opportunity within the next few weeks.” Letter from UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz

UNC has also hired additional outreach officers as part of the admissions team to help spread awareness of the University’s affordability and to recruit students across the state.