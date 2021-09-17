United Airlines system outage disrupts Friday morning flights nationwide; ‘The systems are up and running now’

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(WGHP) — United Airlines wrestled with a systemwide outage Friday morning, according to CBS News correspondent Janey Shamlian.

United Airlines told FOX8 at 8:06 a.m., “The systems are up and running now.”

Friday morning, United Airlines issued a flurry of responses to passengers who were reporting issues on Twitter.

“We apologize for any frustration this has caused,” United Airlines said in a reply on Twitter on Friday morning. “Our teams are aware that passengers are currently experiencing these issues are working to resolve them as quickly as they can.”

Gate agents are working to see if connecting flights can hold their doors for a few minutes to help passengers affected by the outage.

The United Airlines app and website is also down for many users.

In a 7:38 a.m. tweet to a customer, the company recommended trying to access the app and website again in one hour. By 7:56 a.m., the company was directing customers back to the app or website.

Twitter users are reporting issues with their flights being canceled at the airport, leaving them unsure about their next steps.

