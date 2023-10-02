CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities at UNC-Chapel Hill said Sunday night they are investigating a sexual assault that took place in a residence hall.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday after the victim was followed in McClinton Residence Hall, according to a news release from the UNC Police Department.

“The suspect followed the victim into the residence hall lobby and stairwell, groped them and left the building via the lobby stairwell,” the news release said.

The suspect is a man between 18 and 22 with short curly hair who was wearing sweatpants and a muted green shirt, police said.

McClinton Residence Hall, at 100 Country Club Road, is a female hall with a population of 99, according to the UNC Housing website. The building was formerly Aycock Residence Hall.

“An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available,” the news release said.

Officials said anyone with information should call 911 or UNC Police. The UNC Police Department is available 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or 919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance. Officers are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.