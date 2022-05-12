CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The flagship school of North Carolina’s university system is renaming a residence hall and a student affairs office long named for people tied to white supremacy.

On Friday, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will dedicate the Hortense McClinton Residence Hall and the Henry Owl Building in an on-campus ceremony.

McClinton became UNC’s first Black faculty member in 1966. Owl was the first Native American to enroll at the university, as a graduate student in history in 1928.

The buildings had been named for North Carolina Gov. Charles B. Adcock and Ku Klux Klan member Julian Carr, who promoted violence to terrorize Black voters at the turn of the 20th Century.