CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — A UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Caudill Laboratory building on Monday afternoon.

The shooting led to a campus-wide lockdown that was lifted around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the name of the suspect will not be released until formal charges have been filed, and the name of the victim is not being released while officers contact next of kin.

The gun used in the shooting has not yet been found, according to UNC-Chapel Hill Chief of Police Brian James.

When the campus-wide lockdown alert went out, students and staff hid in places like bathrooms and closets while they waited to learn more about what was happening.

“This is probably someone we could have been in classes with. There’s a level of trust at Carolina, and like a little bit of that is broken after something like this happens,” said Hawley Bronson, a senior.

Bronson and another student, Yousuf Al-Naseri, were in the gym when they got the alert to take cover.

“We immediately checked Twitter … just to see what we could do, but we could do nothing,” Al-Naseri said.

Law enforcement officials swarmed campus.

“We saw the police speed by, the loudspeakers go off … so we ran across the street as fast as we could,” said Bailey Hughes, a freshman. “We sat … in the dark for two and half hours scared and worried for our safety.”

Police went into buildings and evacuated hundreds of students. Freshman Victoria Ward was among the students evacuated.

“To just walk around campus fresh off this experience is going to be weird,” Ward said.

The Caudill Laboratory was roped off by police tape as the investigation continues.

Classes are canceled tomorrow.