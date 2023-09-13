CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — UNC-Chapel Hill received an alert for an armed and dangerous person on campus for the second time in just over two weeks.

Police say a man pulled a gun on an employee in a bagel shop at the student union just before 1 p.m., which sent students running in fear.

The call to shelter in place lasted over an hour until police found the suspect off campus.

In a way, it was déjà vu for students and staff just 16 days after losing one of their professors to gun violence.

Professor Zijie Yan was shot and killed in a science lab on Aug. 28.

Police say a man drew a gun and pointed it at an employee inside the student union at a bagel shop.

“All we got was like a text to just stay inside. We had no idea what was going on … Many kids were making up rumors like last time, so it’s really hard to stay calm,” said Jaegoo Ha, a student.

While no shots were fired, the suspect left campus.

For an hour, students were left with the same fear and uncertainty they felt last month.

“People started coming into the classroom, and the alert came out … and I could hear police sirens,” said sophomore Marwan Zarrouk.

Police were able to give the all-clear around 2:15 p.m. and later they arrested 27-year-old Mikel Deonte Harris off-campus.

“UNC police will continue to be diligent in ensuring the safety of the campus community, especially during peak times of the day to provide reassurance to our campus community,” Chief Brian James. said.

Students are feeling mixed emotions.

“It was really scary. I was messaging my friends because at first, we really didn’t know what was going on,” Victoria Johnson said.

“I’m just glad everything is safe now,” said Neo Smith, a sophomore.

The clock on healing resets.

“We are going to do everything possible to reassure everyone … who lives, learns and works here this is a safe place to be,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewisc said.

The campus canceled classes for the rest of the day, and they will resume Thursday.

Counseling will be available and encouraged.