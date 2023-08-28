CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Reports of an armed suspect and a shooting sent the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill into lockdown on Monday afternoon.

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Monday afternoon appearing to confirm that the situation involved shots fired.

“My office is in communication with law enforcement and officials at UNC-Chapel Hill who are taking precautions to protect campus safety following today’s shooting,” Cooper said in a 2:49 p.m. post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community.”

Person of Interest

UNC Police announced at 2:35 p.m. that officers are looking for a person of interest in connection with the “armed and dangerous person situation.” Anyone who sees this person, pictured below, is asked to keep their distance and call 911. The image appears to match a photo on the UNC directory of graduate student Tailei Qi.

Developing News

At 1:03 p.m., UNC-Chapel Hill issued the initial alert notifying the community of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus.” The university encouraged all on campus to go indoors immediately and avoid windows.

At 2:24 p.m., UNC Chapel Hill reported that the suspect was at large and the shelter-in-place order was still in effect.

Classes and campus events have been canceled for the rest of the day.

Chapel-Hill area buses are on hold as well, according to Chapel Hill Transit.

Shooting reported at UNC-Chapel Hill, Gov. Cooper confirms; ‘This is a tragic way to start a new semester’ (WGHP)

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools has begun dismissing students in elementary and middle school after spending more than an hour in “Secure Mode.”

At about 2:15 p.m., Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools entered “Secure Mode” across all schools and offices. This means building doors were closed and locked and nobody was allowed to enter or exit until authorities gave the “all-clear.” Classroom instruction continued.

“As we know, elementary dismissal time is 2:35 p.m.,” the school district said in a statement at 2:15 p.m. “Our buses have been directed to line up at their elementary schools, but until we receive an ‘all clear’ from the proper authorities, we will keep all students and staff safely indoors. As a safety precaution, schools have been directed not to release students to their families at this time. Buses will remain in place until we can safely release students. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay close to your phone, email and CHCCS social media for more information as we learn it.”

The district announced at 3:40 p.m. that they received the “all clear” from authorities, allowing schools to begin dismissal for elementary and middle schools. High schools will dismiss as usual at 4 p.m.

All Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools afterschool activities are canceled for Monday, and after-school care will take place indoors.